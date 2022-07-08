(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 2nd day: state media
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 2,000 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Friday.
More than 1,630 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of Tuesday, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which 99.93 percent have recovered, and at least 3,110 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
The KCNA said health authorities are taking more measures against the spread of seasonal diseases, including an "enteric epidemic" reported in its southwestern region last month.
"Now that various diseases may break out to disturb the anti-epidemic work, due to lingering downpour across the country, they draw up and execute detailed plans to reinforce the anti-epidemic and treatment capacity while keeping themselves highly alerted and mobilized," it said in an English-language article.
Medical workers have been put on high alert to immediately respond to a potential emergency from flooding, it added.
"The land and environment protection and urban management sectors take measures in advance to prevent damage at the spots vulnerable to flood and get rid of the infection routes of various epidemic diseases," it said.
North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years, and implemented nationwide lockdowns.
