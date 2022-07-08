S. Korea, U.S. hold inaugural economic security dialogue in Washington
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held an inaugural session of their new economic security dialogue here in Washington on Thursday, informed sources said.
The meeting was held at the White House, involving Wang Yun-jong, secretary to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for economic security, and officials from the U.S. National Security Council (NSC), according to the sources.
Earlier reports said the U.S. side will likely be led by Tarun Chhabra, senior director at the NSC for technology and national security.
Wang arrived here Tuesday, along with several other government delegates.
The new dialogue was established as part of an agreement between Yoon and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, when the two held their first in-person summit in Seoul in May.
The two sides were widely anticipated to have discussed their countries' joint response to the global supply chain crisis, as well as the recent global food and energy price hikes.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)