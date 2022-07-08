Go to Contents
Man killed by train in central Seoul

08:37 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 30s has died on a railway track in central Seoul after he was struck by a train, police said Friday.

The incident, which happened shortly before midnight Thursday, temporarily shut down parts of the city's subway system and created delays for around 30 minutes.

The victim, whose identity has been withheld, was trespassing on the railroad in Seoul's Yongsan district before being hit by the moving train, police said.

Police said they are investing the cause of the incident, including the possibility of suicide.

