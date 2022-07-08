Go to Contents
Enhypen to hold first world tour

11:23 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Rising K-pop boy group Enhypen said Friday it will hold the first world tour since its debut, starting in September.

The "Enhypen World Tour 'Manifesto'" will kick off in Seoul from Sept. 17-18 and involve 12 more concerts in six major U.S. cities and three Japanese cities until November, the group said on social media and the K-pop fandom platform Weverse.

The septet dropped its third EP "Manifesto: Day 1" on Monday. The album had sold over 1.13 million copies in just two days of its release, becoming the second million seller from the group, according to its agency, Belift Lab.

This image provided by Belift Lab shows dates for K-pop boy group Enhypen's upcoming world tour. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

