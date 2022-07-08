Go to Contents
Seoul shares up 1 pct in late Fri. morning trade

11:31 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.09 percent higher late Friday morning, buoyed by gains in automobile and chemical stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.35 points to 2,359.62 as of 11:20 a.m.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor was up around 2 percent, with its auto parts making affiliate Hyundai Mobis soaring more than 5 percent. Top chemical company LG Chem also advanced about 4 percent

Large-cap tech companies were mixed. Samsung Electronics climbed 1.4 percent, while LG Electronics slid 1.5 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,299.50 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m. up 0.3 won from Thursday's close.

