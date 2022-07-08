Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KBO #All-Star Game

KBO's hardest thrower named All-Star reserve

14:24 July 08, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The hardest-throwing starting pitcher in South Korean baseball this season was named an All-Star Game reserve Friday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Kiwoom Heroes right-hander An Woo-jin will be among 13 reserves for the Nanum Team, made up of players from the Heroes, LG Twins, NC Dinos, Hanwha Eagles and Kia Tigers.

An Woo-jin of the Kiwoom Heroes pitches against the Doosan Bears during the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on July 5, 2022. (Yonhap)

For the All-Star Game on July 16 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, the Nanum Team will go up against the Dream Team, featuring players from the SSG Landers, KT Wiz, Doosan Bears, Samsung Lions and Lotte Giants.

An is having the best season of his five-year career. He is second in the league with 114 strikeouts and third with a 2.18 ERA. An has been averaging a KBO-best 153.5 kph with his fastball, per statistics website Statiz.

The starters were selected based on votes from fans and fellow players. An led all Nanum starters in peer voting but was only third in fan voting.

Casey Kelly of the Twins, the league leader in wins with 11, was also chosen as a reserve, as was Drew Rucinski of the Dinos, whose 118 strikeouts lead all pitchers.

In this file photo from June 24, 2022, Drew Rucinski of the NC Dinos pitches against the SSG Landers during the bottom of the third inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 30 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

For the Dream Team, the defending Korean Series champions Wiz produced four reserves: starter So Hyeong-jun, reliever Ju Kwon, infielder Hwang Jae-kyun and outfielder Bae Jung-dae.

The Tigers ended up with the most All-Stars with eight, all of them starters. The Lions produced seven All-Stars, including six starters.

On the Nanum Team, Twins outfielder Kim Hyun-soo will replace Socrates Brito of the Tigers, who was voted on as a starter but suffered a broken nose on July 2 and is expected to be out for about a month.

Kim Hyun-soo of the LG Twins tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Samsung Lions during the top of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 5, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK