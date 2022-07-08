Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military coronavirus

Military reports 593 more COVID-19 cases

15:25 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 593 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 180,793, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 486 from the Army, 46 from the Air Force, 25 from the Navy and 20 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 15 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the ministry.

Currently, 3,173 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK