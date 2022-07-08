Military reports 593 more COVID-19 cases
15:25 July 08, 2022
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 593 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 180,793, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 486 from the Army, 46 from the Air Force, 25 from the Navy and 20 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 15 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the ministry.
Currently, 3,173 military personnel are under treatment.
