Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 4 -- S. Korea to seek 'new structure' of talks with N. Korea, unification minister says

5 -- New JCS chief warns of 'unsparing' reprisal for N.K. provocations

6 -- Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations

7 -- Defector group says COVID-19 pain relievers, anti-Kim banners sent to North

8 -- N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
