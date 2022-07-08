Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 July 08, 2022
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
July 4 -- S. Korea to seek 'new structure' of talks with N. Korea, unification minister says
5 -- New JCS chief warns of 'unsparing' reprisal for N.K. provocations
6 -- Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
7 -- Defector group says COVID-19 pain relievers, anti-Kim banners sent to North
8 -- N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
