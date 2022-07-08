Yoon to begin receiving gov't policy briefings next week
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will begin receiving policy briefings from each ministry next week, a presidential official said Friday.
The briefings will be the first since Yoon took office on May 10, starting with the finance ministry on Monday, the trade and SMEs ministries on Tuesday, and the science and labor ministries on Friday.
"The new government's first policy briefings will be held in a slightly different style, with emphasis on giving practical briefings," the official told reporters.
"In line with the president's policy, the minister of each ministry will personally come to the president's office to report" to Yoon, the official said, noting the minister will be joined by only one other senior official from their ministry.
Participants from the presidential office will include Yoon's chief of staff and the relevant senior presidential secretaries.
Under previous administrations, policy briefings usually involved at least 10 ministry officials from the minister and vice minister to directors-general.
The discussions are expected to center on administrative tasks, people's livelihood issues, and regulatory and public sector reforms, the official said.
