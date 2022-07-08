Go to Contents
Yoon discusses economic policies with local government chiefs

20:00 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with the newly inaugurated chiefs of local governments on Friday and discussed his administration's economic and regional policies, his office said.

The 17 chiefs of major cities and provinces took office a week ago after winning in the June 1 local elections. All except Gangwon Gov. Kim Jin-tae were present.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (3rd from R) speaks during a meeting with the newly inaugurated chiefs of local governments at the presidential office in Seoul on July 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

Yoon "explained the direction the new government's economic policy is taking to overcome the economic crisis caused by such issues as inflation and supply chain disruptions," his office said.

Yoon also talked about his administration's plans to ensure fair opportunities across all regions and to establish a free and creative order in the market economy, before listening to the various opinions of the mayors and governors.

"President Yoon said active cooperation between the central and regional governments is the only guarantee of people's happiness amid tough conditions at home and abroad, and asked the mayors and governors, who are the leaders of regions and partners in the running of state affairs, to join in thinking intensely and pool their wisdom," the presidential office said.

