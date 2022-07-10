Sunday's weather forecast
09:04 July 10, 2022
SEOUL, Jul. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/25 Sunny 70
Incheon 31/24 Sunny 60
Suwon 34/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 35/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 28/25 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 20
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60
Busan 30/25 Sunny 20
(END)