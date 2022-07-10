(LEAD) New U.S. ambassador arrives in Seoul, vows stronger alliance
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Philip Goldberg, the new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, arrived in the country Sunday to begin his duty, as the allies seek to reinforce their ties amid North Korea's evolving military threats.
The post has been vacant for 1 1/2 years since the departure of Harry Harris, timed with the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
"I'm honored to represent the American people and President Biden at this very important moment in our relations," Goldberg told reporters as he arrived at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul.
"Relations between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea were forged in conflict, a great alliance, and now we're moving, thanks to agreements between our two presidents, to a global partnership," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.
Goldberg is expected to focus on following up on the May summit deal between Biden and President Yoon Suk-yeol. The leaders agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a "global comprehensive strategic alliance."
The new ambassador added South Korea and the U.S. can "do a lot" together as global partners, and provide "even more security and more prosperity for our two countries and peoples."
Goldberg also noted that South Korea is admired around the world for the "hard work and ingenuity" of its people, along with its progress in science, technology, and cultural sectors.
In May, the Senate confirmed Biden's pick of the veteran diplomat who has served in various key positions, including as coordinator for the Implementation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1874 on North Korea from 2009-2010. Most recently, he served as ambassador to Colombia.
During his confirmation hearing in April, he called North Korea a "rogue state" and stressed the need for "comprehensive, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization."
