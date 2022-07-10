S. Korean president likely to send delegation to memorial service for Abe, officials say
15:15 July 10, 2022
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will likely send a delegation led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to a government memorial service for Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week, according to his aides Sunday.
Han is likely to visit Japan to pay his respects to Abe as a "special presidential envoy," heading the delegation also involving a deputy speaker of the National Assembly and probably a vice foreign minister, they said.
A family funeral is expected to take place on Tuesday followed by a formal memorial service later in the week.
(END)