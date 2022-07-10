Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korean president likely to send delegation to memorial service for Abe, officials say

15:15 July 10, 2022

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will likely send a delegation led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to a government memorial service for Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week, according to his aides Sunday.

Han is likely to visit Japan to pay his respects to Abe as a "special presidential envoy," heading the delegation also involving a deputy speaker of the National Assembly and probably a vice foreign minister, they said.

A family funeral is expected to take place on Tuesday followed by a formal memorial service later in the week.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK