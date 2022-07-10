Go to Contents
(LEAD) FTC chief nominee to step down amid sexual harassment allegations

16:49 July 10, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details, plan to appoint FSC chief in last paras)

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The nominee to lead South Korea's antitrust regulatory body publicly expressed his intent Sunday on stepping down amid unrelenting controversies over allegations that he sexually harassed students as a university professor nearly a decade ago.

"I am not sure if I will be able to the meet the people's expectations by assuming the big public post," Song Ok-rial, President Yoon Suk-yeol's pick for the chief of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), stated. He said he would focus on a teaching job.

Yoon's office immediately said it "respects" Song's decision.

This file photo shows Song Ok-rial, who announced his decision to resign as nominee to lead the Fair Trade Commission. (Yonhap)

The presidential office announced the nomination of the commercial law professor at Seoul National University last Monday.

A news report was released soon after the nomination that he made derogatory remarks to some female students about their physical appearances while drunk during a dinner meeting in 2014.

Recently, Song has admitted to making the comments and apologized to the students.

Meanwhile, Yoon plans to authorize the appointment of Kim Joo-hyun, head of the Credit Finance Association, as chair of the Financial Services Commission, on Monday, a presidential aide said.

