S. Korea's Air Force chief to meet with top U.S. defense officials in Britain
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa plans to meet with senior American military officials on the sidelines of a military air show to open in Britain this week, his office said Sunday.
The Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show, is scheduled to take place in Gloucestershire from Friday to Sunday.
Jung will meet with Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., the chief of staff of the Air Force, and Gen. John W. Jay Raymond, the chief of space operations at the Space Force, when he visits there for the event.
They are expected to have discussions on bilateral defense capabilities, including ways for expanding the participation in multilateral drills against North Korea's provocations.
Before heading to Britain, he plans to make a two-day trip to Thailand from Monday for meetings with his local counterpart.
