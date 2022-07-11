N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 5th day: state media
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day, according to its state media Monday.
More than 1,240 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which 99.95 percent has recovered and at least 2,280 others are being treated, it added.
On May 12, North Korea announced its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
