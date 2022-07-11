(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 11)

Kim may have been sent by Lee to meet the informant, but for now, that is subject to suspicion. Lee denies it, and the police investigation of this matter is underway. Be that as it may, the party's ethics panel makes decisions from an ethical standpoint, not in terms of judicial judgment. Lee Yang-hee, the chairwoman of the committee, said that its decision against the party chairman followed ethical rules that a party member should practice good manners, behave appropriately to their status and avoid words and actions disgraceful to the party.