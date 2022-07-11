(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 11)

Now he has left a tremendous legacy, both good and bad, behind. It is necessary to assess both his achievements and blunders in a fair and objective manner. He deserved credit for strengthening Japan's alliance with the United States. Yet he cannot avoid criticism for steering the country toward the right. He had sought to revise the postwar pacifist constitution to make Japan a normal country that can wage war. He had also pushed for a sizable increase in defense spending for a military buildup. Despite his retirement, he had continued to wield powerful influence in Japanese politics as chief of the so-called Abe faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).