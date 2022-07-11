(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 11)

Amid deepening security concerns among the Japanese after Russia's war on Ukraine, Abe's death will likely help Japan turn even further to the right. The hardliners in the LDP are expected to push for a constitutional amendment to enable the country to attack other countries if needed and an acceleration of more defense spending. After the incident, we cannot rule out the possibility that the Yoon Suk-yeol administration will have trouble normalizing Seoul's relations with Tokyo after the end of the upper house elections in Japan.