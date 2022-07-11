2008 -- North Korea agrees on a timetable to complete the disabling of its Yongbyon nuclear facility during its six-party disarmament talk, which later fall apart after the North's satellite launch the next year. The same day, North Korea expresses regrets over the death of a South Korean tourist shot by a North Korean solider the previous day but turns down South Korea's proposal to send a fact-finding team to the shooting site.

