Exports up 4.7 pct during first 10 days of July

09:07 July 11, 2022

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 4.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July on demand for chips and petroleum products, but the country suffered a trade deficit on soaring fuel costs, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.8 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $15.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports grew 14.1 percent on-year to $21.3 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.53 billion.

This file photo taken July 1, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

