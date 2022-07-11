Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open slightly higher on tech, auto gains

09:27 July 11, 2022

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened a tad higher Monday, buoyed by strong advances in tech and auto heavyweights.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 4.92 points, or 0.21 percent, to trade at 2,355.53 points as of 9:15 a.m.

KOSPI's top cap Samsung Electronics moved up 1.02 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.53 percent.

The country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.69 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia jumping 3.52 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,297.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.9 won from the previous session's close.

