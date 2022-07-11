Seoul stocks turn south amid weak trade data, woes over corporate earnings
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares turned south late Monday morning as weak trade data raised concerns over economic slowdown and possibly lackluster corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had declined 2.26 points, or 0.1 percent, to trade at 2,348.35 points as of 11:34 a.m.
Stocks opened higher, driven by strong advances in tech and auto issues but oscillated between gains and losses before turning south as foreigners expanded selling.
South Korea posted a trade deficit in the first 10 days of July on soaring fuel costs.
The continued energy crunch from the ongoing war in Ukraine and continued supply bottlenecks have dimmed the outlooks for corporate earnings.
Major issues remained mixed.
Market leader Samsung Electronics moved up 0.68 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.53 percent.
The country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.4 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia jumping 2.34 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem lost 3.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,301.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.75 won from the previous session's close.
