Yoon appoints new chief of Financial Services Commission
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday appointed the new chief of the Financial Services Commission, the country's top financial regulator, his office said.
The appointment of Kim Joo-hyun, former head of the Credit Finance Association, came about a month after his nomination, as the National Assembly delayed his confirmation amid an unrelated dispute between rival parties.
Yoon went ahead with the appointment after the National Assembly failed to send a confirmation hearing report on the nominee by last Friday's deadline.
Kim is the fourth person to be appointed by Yoon without a confirmation hearing, after National Tax Service chief Kim Chang-ki, Education Minister Park Soon-ae and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Kim Seung-kyum.
