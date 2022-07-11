K League replaces 3 injured players for exhibition vs. Tottenham
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The top South Korean football league announced Monday it replaced three injured players, including the reigning MVP, for an upcoming exhibition match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Team K League, made up of two players from each of the 12 K League 1 clubs, will host Tottenham, featuring South Korean star Son Heung-min, at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
The K League had announced the squad last Thursday, but Daegu FC forward Cesinha, Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Um Won-sang and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defender Hong Jeong-ho, the 2021 league MVP, will not be available due to injuries.
Cesinha will be replaced by defender Kim Jin-hyuk, while Jun Amano will take Um's spot as Ulsan's representative. Midfielder Paik Seung-ho is taking over from Hong.
Paik is one of two ex-FC Barcelona youth players for Team K League, as he joins Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo.
With Son having spent his offseason so far in South Korea, the rest of his Spurs mates joined him on Sunday. Tottenham have brought most of their top players, including Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Lucas Moura and a recent acquisition, Richarlison.
The K League also unveiled numbers and kit design for the match. They will wear black shirts, with their names and numbers in gold. The emblem for Team K League will be on the right sleeve, while the front of the shirt will feature game coupons for "FIFA Online 4" and "FIFA Mobile."
