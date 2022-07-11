Man gets 1-yr imprisonment for stalking after calling ex-girlfriend 1,023 times in 24 days
By Kim Han-joo
WONJU, South Korea, July 11 (Yonhap) -- A 38-year-old man was sentenced to one year in prison Monday for stalking his ex-girlfriend, including calling her 1,023 times in just 24 days, despite a restraining order from a court.
The Wonju branch of the Chuncheon District Court also found the defendant, whose identity has been withheld, guilty of sending threatening messages through a mobile messenger after the couple broke up, even after a court issued a restraining order that bans such contact.
The court also ordered him to go through a stalking treatment program for 40 hours.
"The penalty was delivered in consideration of the fact that the defendant continued to carry out the act of stalking even after the court's temporary measures, such as a restraining order," the court said in its ruling.
Under the anti-stalking law that came into effect earlier this year, stalkers can face up to three years in prison or 30 million won (US$23,300) in fines for stalking or repeatedly harassing an individual by approaching, following or blocking against his or her will. The law also stipulates that police can enforce emergency measures or temporary measures to physically separate stalkers from victims.
