Yoon, PM discuss measures as COVID-19 shows signs of resurgence
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a weekly meeting on Monday and discussed measures to cope with rising COVID-19 cases as the pandemic shows signs of another resurgence, the prime minister's office said.
Yoon was briefed by Han on current virus situations and plans to secure more hospital beds and expand booster shots for the defense against a looming resurgence of the virus, Han's office said in a statement.
Han told Yoon that worries are growing that the nation could face a resurgence in infections in summer.
The government "plans to secure more beds, expand vaccines and treatments, and inspect vulnerable facilities," Han told Yoon.
Han also said the government will make utmost efforts to stabilize prices and address people's livelihood issues.
The government plans to conduct inspections into unfair practices, such as collusion in distribution procedures of major daily necessities, Han said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)