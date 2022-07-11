(LEAD) Yoon asks PM to prepare thoroughly for resurgence of COVID-19
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday to prepare thoroughly for a resurgence of COVID-19 based on "scientific antivirus measures," his spokesperson said.
Yoon and Han held a weekly meeting and discussed measures to cope with rising COVID-19 cases, consumer prices and regulatory reforms, Kang In-sun said in a written briefing.
"President Yoon discussed the recent COVID-19 situation with Prime Minister Han, and urged the government, with the prime minister in a central role, to prepare thoroughly for the resurgence of COVID-19," Kang said.
"In particular, he stressed preparations for a response system befitting the new government's policy of 'scientific antivirus measures,' and said changes in antivirus guidelines should be explained in detail to the people while seeking their understanding," she said.
Han's office said the prime minister briefed the president on current virus situations and plans to secure more hospital beds and expand booster shots for defense against a looming resurgence of the virus.
Han told Yoon that worries are growing that the nation could face a resurgence in infections in summer, his office said in a statement.
The government "plans to secure more beds, expand vaccines and treatments, and inspect vulnerable facilities," Han told Yoon.
The president noted that ahead of the July session of the National Assembly, the government will have to recognize parliament as "a partner in the running of state affairs" regardless of party and urged the prime minister maintain constant communication with the Assembly on various issues and bills, Kang said.
On inflation, Yoon called on the prime minister to make sure the government's various countermeasures are implemented swiftly so that their effects are felt by the people in a timely manner.
Han also said the government will make utmost efforts to stabilize prices and address people's livelihood issues.
The government plans to conduct inspections into unfair practices, such as collusion in distribution procedures of major daily necessities, Han said.
