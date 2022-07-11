Seoul to develop unmanned kiosks friendly to digitally vulnerable people
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Monday announced plans to develop and install unmanned digital terminals and kiosks for the elderly, people with disabilities and digitally vulnerable people in a bid to cope with the digital divide problem.
The city government said it will first develop unmanned terminals by year's end, which can be conveniently used by the digitally vulnerable and illiterate people at banks and movie theaters, in cooperation with private companies.
The government also said it will appoint about 100 "digital guides" to offer assistance in the operation of the unmanned terminals and launch a campaign to encourage the public to give more consideration to the digitally vulnerable people and wait more patiently behind them.
The Seoul government unveiled the measures to ease the city's digital divide during an inaugural event for a public-private cooperation group on improving the city's digital environment.
Among the private members of the group, Shinhan Bank and multiplex cinema chain CJ CGV will develop unmanned kiosks friendly to the elderly and disabled people during this year, it added.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said at the inaugural event that digital transformation has rapidly occurred over the past 2 1/2 years due to COVID-19, and the city government will ensure that all citizens can equally enjoy the benefits of the digital world without any discrimination.
