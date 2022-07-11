Yonhap News Summary
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
SEOUL -- South Korea's top military officer said Monday the country's missile forces are capable of dealing a "fatal" blow to a potential enemy, in an apparent message of deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
In a meeting with reporters, new Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum commented on his visit last week to a unit of the Army Missile Strategic Command, which he said was designed to deliver such a warning.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to bolster cooperation on N. Korea
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed their shared commitment to a stronger trilateral cooperation against North Korea's threat during their meeting in Indonesia last week, according to the State Department on Sunday.
Kim Gunn, Seoul's new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, on Friday met his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, and Japan's Takehiro Funakoshi on the resort island of Bali, where the Group of 20 (G-20) foreign ministers' session was held.
S. Korea, U.S. mull resumption of field training during allied drills next month
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are considering resumption of combined field training during their regular military exercise set for next month, informed sources said Monday, as the allies are striving to sharpen deterrence against North Korea's evolving threats.
Seoul and Washington have been weighing the idea of conducting field maneuvers during their combined command post training (CCPT) scheduled to take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1, according to the sources.
Teen midfielder among 26 named to men's nat'l football team for East Asian tournament
SEOUL -- Teenage midfielder Kang Sung-jin earned his first callup to the men's senior national team Monday, joining 25 others for an East Asian tournament kicking off in Japan later this month.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) unveiled the roster for the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship on Monday. Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea will face China, Hong Kong and host Japan in the four-nation, round-robin tournament from July 19 to 27.
Gov't to push for minors' right to be forgotten
SEOUL -- The government will push for a law to ensure the right to be forgotten for underage people so they can ask for the removal of pictures, videos or other information uploaded by parents and friends without their consent, officials said Monday.
Under the envisioned enactment jointly announced by the Personal Information Protection Commission and government ministries, minors will be given the right to have their personal information removed or hidden from the internet.
(LEAD) New FSC chief picks financial market stability as top priority
SEOUL -- The new chief of South Korea's top financial regulator said Monday he will put top priority on stabilizing the financial market amid worries over increased volatility caused by global monetary tightening and a possible economic recession.
Kim Joo-hyeon made the remark in an inauguration speech after taking office as head of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) on Monday. He was picked for the post last month, but his inauguration had been delayed due to a parliamentary gridlock holding up preparations for his confirmation hearing.
