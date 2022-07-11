Hyundai Mipo wins 222 bln won ship order from Africa
17:47 July 11, 2022
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. said Monday it has received a 222 billion won (US$170 million) product carrier order from Africa.
Hyundai Mipo will build four product carriers for an unidentified shipper in Africa by December 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Hyundai Mipo is one of three affiliates of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) along with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
KSOE is the subholding company of HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.
