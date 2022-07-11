U.S. State Department advisor to visit Seoul this week
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Yonhap) -- A special advisor of the U.S. Department of State will visit South Korea this week to discuss issues including threats posed by North Korea, the department said Monday.
Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will visit Seoul on Monday and Tuesday, according to the department.
"Counselor Chollet will meet with ROK government officials, academia, and civil society to discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance and coordinate on regional and global issues, including the threat posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the ongoing crisis in Burma," it said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
The visit comes amid fears that North Korea may conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test.
Officials in Seoul and Washington have said Pyongyang appears to have completed all preparations for a nuclear test and that it may only be gauging the timing.
North Korea carried out its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.
A state department counselor is a special advisor and consultant who provides guidance on major foreign policy issues.
