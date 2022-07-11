Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Just over 24 hours into their preseason tour to South Korea, Tottenham Hotspur players are putting in the work.
Featuring South Korean icon and Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min, Tottenham will play two exhibition matches here this week: first, against Team K League, made up of stars from the South Korean competition, at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium, and then against the Spanish club Sevilla FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of the capital.
Head coach Antonio Conte and his charges were greeted by hundreds of fans at Incheon International Airport Sunday afternoon, and headed straight to Goyang Stadium, just west of Seoul, for their first training session.
Then on Monday, they put in two sessions, working out for about 90 minutes in the morning at Seoul World Cup Stadium, and returning for an open session, with about 6,000 fans on hand, starting at about 6:20 p.m.
Son and his teammates weren't messing around, as they engaged in some spirited passing drills and smaller-sided games.
Son and his trusted offensive partner, Harry Kane, remained mostly side by side during their two-hour session on this scorching evening.
Fans who purchased premium tickets for Wednesday's match, as well as lucky winners of online contests, were invited to the open training session. They showed up with signs reading, "Come on You SPURS" and "2022-2023 EPL Winner."
Both of Tottenham's matches here have sold out.
These will be Son's first matches in Tottenham uniform on South Korean soil. By scoring 23 goals, tying Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the Premier League lead, Son became the first Asian player to win the Golden Boot.
