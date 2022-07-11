Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session

Featuring South Korean icon and Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min, Tottenham will play two exhibition matches here this week: first, against Team K League, made up of stars from the South Korean competition, at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium, and then against the Spanish club Sevilla FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of the capital.

