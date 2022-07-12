Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- PPP decides to run party under Kweon's interim leadership after chief's suspension (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kishida vows constitutional reform, stronger defense to continue Abe's legacy (Kookmin Daily)
-- PPP seals internal strife by agreeing to interim leadership by Kweon (Donga Ilbo)
-- PPP erases Lee Jun-seok, to be headed by Kweon as acting chief (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kishida hints at speeding up reform to turn Japan into war-ready country (Segye Times)
-- With innovation overlooked, taxi crisis emerges (Chosun Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 cases top 30,000 at 9 p.m. as virus resurges (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's approval rating continues to fall with more supporters leaving fast (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan accelerates move for constitutional reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 60 pct of Myeongdong stores running air conditioning with doors open (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon calls on finance minister to devise tax cut plans for middle class (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Travel stocks weaken as sixth wave begins (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- LDP victory, Abe's death could slow thaw in Tokyo ties: experts (Korea Herald)
-- Fallen Korean War soldiers' last days unearthed (Korea Times)
