Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:03 July 12, 2022

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- PPP decides to run party under Kweon's interim leadership after chief's suspension (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kishida vows constitutional reform, stronger defense to continue Abe's legacy (Kookmin Daily)
-- PPP seals internal strife by agreeing to interim leadership by Kweon (Donga Ilbo)
-- PPP erases Lee Jun-seok, to be headed by Kweon as acting chief (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kishida hints at speeding up reform to turn Japan into war-ready country (Segye Times)
-- With innovation overlooked, taxi crisis emerges (Chosun Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 cases top 30,000 at 9 p.m. as virus resurges (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's approval rating continues to fall with more supporters leaving fast (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan accelerates move for constitutional reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 60 pct of Myeongdong stores running air conditioning with doors open (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon calls on finance minister to devise tax cut plans for middle class (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Travel stocks weaken as sixth wave begins (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- LDP victory, Abe's death could slow thaw in Tokyo ties: experts (Korea Herald)
-- Fallen Korean War soldiers' last days unearthed (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK