(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 12)

A constitutional amendment requires support from more than two-thirds of members in both the upper and lower chambers of the parliament with more than majority support in a national referendum. Abe had pushed relentlessly for the amendment. The LDP has also promised to raise defense spending, particularly prompted by NATO's plan to hike its member countries' defense budget to above 2 percent of GDP. Once implemented, Japan's defense outlays, which stand at the world's ninth, will climb to third following the United States and China.