S. Korea open to selecting MLB players of Korean descent for WBC: official

"The WBC will feature the best players in the world. We're going to broaden our perspective and choose major leaguers of Korean descent," Youm said in a phone conversation Monday evening, hours after his appointment as the technical director. "We'll be in talks with the KBO on that front. We also plan on traveling to the U.S. to meet with those players in person. We have to lean toward inclusion, rather than exclusion, to field a competitive team."

