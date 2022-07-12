Seoul shares open steeply lower on U.S. falls
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street amid woes over a global recession and a semi-lockdown in Macao due to the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 18.62 points, or 0.8 percent, to trade at 2,321.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street tumbled as steep inflation growth and a global energy crunch fanned investors' concerns about lackluster corporate earnings in the second quarter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sank 2.26 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.52 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower. Market behemoth Samsung Electronics dropped 0.68 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 1.28 percent.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution lost 0.76 percent, while bio heavyweight Celltrion gained 1.61 percent as the country's COVID-19 cases resurged.
The local currency was trading at 1,308.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.9 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)