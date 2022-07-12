Seoul shares down late Tues. morning on earnings woes, virus concerns
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning, weighed by concerns about corporate earnings and a surge in new coronavirus outbreaks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 26.8 points, or 1.15 percent, to trade at 2,313.47 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI came off to a lackluster start, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street amid woes over a global recession and a semi-lockdown in Macao due to the pandemic.
Overnight, Wall Street tumbled as steep inflation growth and a global energy crunch fanned investors' concerns about lackluster corporate earnings in the second quarter.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sank 2.26 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.52 percent.
The new COVID-19 cases also pushed the investors to the sidelines. South Korea's new COVID-19 cases soared to a two-month high of over 37,000 on Tuesday, with health authorities mulling a new set of antivirus measures.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics dropped 0.85 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 0.96 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver dipped 3.95 percent, and chemical giant LG Chem slid 1.92 percent.
Among gainers, battery giant LG Energy Solution grew 1.52 percent, and bio heavyweight Celltrion gained 0.81 percent as the country's COVID-19 cases resurged.
The local currency was trading at 1,313 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9.1 won from the previous session's close.
