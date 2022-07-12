Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to reopen on Aug. 6
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- A fully-refurbished Gwanghwamun Square, a landmark in central Seoul, will open to the public on Aug. 6, city government officials said Tuesday.
The Seoul city government said an opening ceremony will be held with the participation of some 1,000 people.
Construction began in November 2020 to expand the square and turn part of it into a park with new historical and cultural attractions.
The park will also be used for an event to celebrate the Aug. 15 Liberation Day, with the participation of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The park will include displays of artifacts from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) era and the construction of a waterway resembling the drainage system of the time.
However, the opening of some parts of the park will be delayed, as the rest of the construction will take until December 2023.
Works include the restoration of a Joseon-era platform that used to stand in front of Gyeongbok Palace, north of the square, and two statues of "Haechi," a mythical four-legged creature, at their original sites.
