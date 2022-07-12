USFK chief hosts welcome ceremony for new S. Korean JCS chief
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Force Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera hosted a ceremony welcoming South Korea's new Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman on Tuesday, reaffirming his commitment to reinforcing the allies' defense posture.
The honor guard ceremony for Gen. Kim Seung-kyum took place at Camp Humphreys, a key U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. Some 100 South Korean and U.S. military officials and guests joined the event, according to the USFK.
"Gen. LaCamera ... reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening a robust combined defense posture and the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance with Gen. Kim," the USFK said in a press release. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
Kim, former deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), took office last week. He succeeded Air Force Gen. Won In-choul, who had led the JCS since September 2020.
Kim's appointment came amid worries that Pyongyang could conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test or other provocative acts.
LaCamera heads the USFK, CFC and U.N. Command.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)