FC Seoul acquire striker Iljutcenko from another K League club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul announced Tuesday they've plucked striker Stanislav Iljutcenko from fellow South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, hoping to give their anemic offense a much-needed jolt.
FC Seoul said Iljutcenko has agreed to an 18-month contract that takes him through the end of the 2023 season, with an option for another season in 2024.
The 31-year-old forward is now on his third K League 1 team. He made his South Korean debut with Pohang Steelers in 2019, scoring nine goals in just 18 matches in the second half. In 2020, he netted 19 goals in 26 matches to rank second in the K League 1.
He moved to Jeonbuk before the 2021 season and scored 15 goals, tying for the third most in the league.
So far this season, Iljutcenko has been held to two goals in 17 matches, but FC Seoul said they believe Iljutcenko still has much to offer.
Iljutcenko will be reunited with his former Pohang teammate Aleksandar Palocevic. The two combined for 33 goals in 2020, more than any other pair of teammates in the league that season.
"He is already a proven scorer in the K League, and he can create his own space and play well off his teammates," FC Seoul said. "He plays with a lot of savvy and poise in front of the net. He is also a consummate professional with great work ethic."
FC Seoul are languishing in ninth place among 12 teams this season with 23 points after 21 matches. They are tied for third from the bottom in goals with 25.
