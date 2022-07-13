'Squid Game' nominated for best drama series at Emmys
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korean-language survival drama "Squid Game" was nominated for best drama series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday (U.S. time) the Netflix original series will compete for Outstanding Drama Series at this year's Emmys given to best primetime TV programs televised from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.
Released in September last year, the nine-part series became the first-ever Korean-made TV show to get a nomination at one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment.
Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game" depicts a mysterious deadly contest, in which heavily debt-ridden people attempt to win 45.6 billion won (US$34.7 million) in prize money.
The awards ceremony will be held live on Sept. 12.
