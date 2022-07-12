Team K League determined to put on winning performance vs. Tottenham
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- They may only be playing in an exhibition match this week, but those representing the top South Korean league aren't about to concede anything to Tottenham Hotspur.
Team K League, featuring two players each from 12 K League 1 clubs, will host Tottenham, led by South Korean star Son Heung-min, at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors head coach Kim Sang-sik will be in charge, with Jeonbuk's fullback Kim Jin-su serving as captain. Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo, one of the K League 1's most popular and exciting players, was a no-brainer choice for the squad.
At their prematch press conference at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, the trio all spoke about trying to get the better of Tottenham.
"We think this is going to be a fun match. More than anything, we will do our best to entertain our fans," Kim Jin-su said. "Whether it's 1-0 or 2-1, we'll try to win."
Lee, a former FC Barcelona youth player, also said he doesn't want to lose to Tottenham even though the result ultimately won't matter.
"Personally, I hope we can win 3-2 and give fans something to cheer about with all those goals," Lee said.
Kim Sang-sik, who had earlier said he predicted a 2-2 draw, quickly corrected himself after hearing his two players.
"I am now going to say we'll win 2-0," Kim said with a smile. "I will try to take the upper hand on (Tottenham coach Antonio) Conte."
Lee has won over fans this year in his first K League season with spectacular goals he has scored and memorable celebrations afterward. He said he hadn't prepared any specific celebration for any goal he might score against Spurs, but his coach, Kim, said he was counting on Lee to pull off some dance moves.
"I hope Lee Seung-woo will score and dance in front of Conte," Kim quipped. "I'd like to send Lee back to Europe. I will give him plenty of minutes so he can have chances to score."
At the other end, Kim Jin-su will have the unenviable task of trying to stop Son, the reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner. The two are also close friends, and when Kim called Son to wish him a happy 30th birthday last Friday, the two talked about how Kim might end up defending Son on the pitch.
"I am looking forward to going up against him. It's been a while since we faced each other at the club level in Germany," Kim said. "I don't want Heung-min to score on me. I am going to have to play him tough, though I obviously don't want to hurt him. I will need help from my teammates."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)