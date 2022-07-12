Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
S. Korean currency hits yearly low per dollar on recession fears
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency fell to a yearly low against the U.S. dollar Tuesday as investors averted riskier assets amid fears about a global recession.
The local currency ended at 1,312.10 won per dollar, down 8.20 won from the previous session.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon tells industry minister to quickly rebuild nuclear power industry
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol told the industry minister Tuesday to quickly rebuild the nuclear power industry and provide it with work at an early date, his spokesperson said.
Yoon gave the instruction during a policy briefing by Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang, which was held as part of the first set of policy briefings by government ministries to Yoon following his inauguration.
-----------------
Union says tentatively agreed with Hyundai Motor for domestic EV plant
SEOUL -- The union of Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has tentatively agreed with the company to build a dedicated electric vehicle plant in South Korea by 2025 amid a global electrification push.
Hyundai and its union reached an agreement on the domestic EV plant in the carmaker's main Ulsan plant, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, a union spokesperson said over the phone.
-----------------
Mt. Kumgang tour businesses call for special legislation for compensation
SEOUL -- South Korean businesses with heavy investments in the long-suspended tour program to Mount Kumgang in North Korea called Tuesday for special legislation aimed at recouping their money and writing off related debts.
The two groups representing them, the Mt. Kumgang Enterprise Association and the Mt. Kumgang Investment Company Association, made the call, pinning the blame for the suspension on past governments' policy decisions irrespective of their intentions.
-----------------
Netflix to release 4 new Korean unscripted shows in 2nd half
SEOUL -- Netflix will release four new Korean original variety shows in the second half as part of its strategy to strengthen its unscripted content lineup and diversify its local portfolio, a company official said Tuesday.
"Many people have asked me whether Netflix has original Korean variety shows," Netflix's content manager Yoo Ki-hwan said in a press conference. "It's almost true, because Netflix has provided only six unscripted shows in the past four years."
-----------------
Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to reopen on Aug. 6
SEOUL -- A fully-refurbished Gwanghwamun Square, a landmark in central Seoul, will open to the public on Aug. 6, city government officials said Tuesday.
The Seoul city government said an opening ceremony will be held with the participation of some 1,000 people.
-----------------
Kakao's push to sell shares of Kakao Mobility to private equity fund draws labor union backlash
SEOUL -- A push by Kakao Corp. to sell part of its shares of Kakao Mobility Corp. to a private equity fund has drawn strong protest from its labor union, which criticized the South Korean tech giant for neglecting its corporate social responsibility.
Kakao, which currently owns a 57.5 percent stake in Kakao Mobility, is considering selling around 10 percent of its shares to MBK Partners to relinquish its control over the mobility company.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 2nd day on earnings, virus concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for a second straight session Tuesday, weighed by concerns about corporate earnings and a surge in new coronavirus outbreaks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 22.51 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 2,317.76 points.
(END)