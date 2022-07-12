Sonny wants to 'show everything we have' in Tottenham's exhibition vs. Team K League
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- For the first time in his Tottenham Hotspur career, South Korean star Son Heung-min will represent his Premier League club on his home soil. And he wants to make the appearance a memorable one.
Son and Spurs will face Team K League, made up of 24 players from the K League 1, at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. It's the first of two matches that Tottenham will play in South Korea this week, as they will take on the Spanish club Sevilla FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul.
Though Wednesday's contest is an exhibition match, Son insisted he wants to kick off the preseason on the right note.
"You may think tomorrow's match is just an event, but we'll prepare to open our new season with a win," Son said Tuesday at his prematch press conference. "The lads are really determined to win. I think it's a great opportunity for me to play in Tottenham uniform in Korea. We'll show everything we have."
The timing of Tottenham's tour to South Korea couldn't have been better. Son won his first career Golden Boot this past season, as he shared the honor with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool with 23 goals. Son is the first Asian player to win the Premier League scoring title. The 30-year-old had already been one of South Korea's most beloved athletes, and his popularity now is through the roof.
Football fans, hardcore or casual types alike, hang on Son's every word and every move, even in training.
Tottenham's open training session on Monday drew some 6,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium. But it wasn't all fun and games for Son and his teammates, many of whom dropped to the pitch after some grueling shuttle runs in muggy conditions.
Son didn't make much of the intensity of the session, though.
"We're supposed to put in a lot of work in preseason." Son said. "We're laying the groundwork for the upcoming season. And this is really the only time of year when we can put in a lot of work in training. But the lads did say afterward they were pretty exhausted."
