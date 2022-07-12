Spurs coach Conte calls Son Heung-min 'world-class player'
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- For football fans in South Korea, it is a question that is almost not worth asking: Is Son Heung-min a world-class player?
That the answer can be anything but affirmative seems silly, considering that Son just won the Golden Boot for Tottenham Hotspur as the top scorer in the Premier League. But Son's famously disciplinarian father, Son Woong-jung, has denied, at every chance he's had, that his 30-year-old son, affectionately called Sonny, is quite up to that level.
But Son's coach at Tottenham, Antonio Conte, tried to end the debate on Tuesday.
"Every time I have the pleasure to speak about (Son), I can say only positive things because we're talking about a world-class player, one of the best in the world," Conte said at a press conference at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, the eve of Tottenham's exhibition match against Team K League at the same venue.
"I think that maybe many people are underrating him," Conte added. "I think Sonny can play in every team in the world. I am very lucky to have him in my team. It's a pleasure when you have a player like him. He's always with a smile, always great attitude, great commitment.
"He's top class. Fantastic quality," Conte continued. "I think it's very difficult to ask anything more from your player."
Thanks to Son's goal-scoring prowess, Tottenham finished fourth in the Premier League and booked a place in the group stage for next season's UEFA Champions League.
Spurs will face a jampacked 2022-2023 season, having to play in the league, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League.
To add depth and address positional needs, Tottenham signed five new players during the summer transfer window, including Brazilian international Richarlison and former FC Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.
"I think it was good to sign five players quickly. We're always looking to strengthen the squad if there is an opportunity," Conte said. "To play four competitions is difficult and you need to have a really good squad in the numerical and quality aspects. It will really be a tough and demanding season for us. But I am sure we want to enjoy the season and try to be competitive in every competition that we're going to play."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)