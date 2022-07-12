Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor, labor union reach tentative wage deal

20:14 July 12, 2022

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Management and unionized workers of South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. reached a tentative wage deal on Tuesday, averting a labor strike for the fourth consecutive year.

The two sides agreed to a 98,000 won (US$74.80) increase in basic monthly pay, the construction of a new electric vehicle factory in South Korea and more new hires, among other things, during their 16th round of negotiations held in Ulsan, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

It marked the fourth consecutive year that the two parties have reached a wage deal without a labor strike.

The deal will be finalized when unionized workers vote for it.

This file photo, taken on Oct. 26, 2020, shows Hyundai Motor Co.'s headquarters in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK