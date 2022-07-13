Biden names Korean-American nominee for federal court of appeals judge
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Yonhap) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday named five new federal judicial nominees, including a Korean-American who, if confirmed, will be the first Korean-American to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Cindy Chung was nominated to become a new judge on the appellate court that has jurisdiction over district courts in the States of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the White House.
If confirmed, Chung will be the "first Asian American judge to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit," it said in a press release.
Chung has been serving as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania since 2021, it added.
Previously, Chung also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and was a trial attorney in the Criminal Section of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.
