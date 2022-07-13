Go to Contents
07:03 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't announces plans to streamline manpower in public service (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Won's sharp decline adds to possibility of BOK's first 'big step' (Kookmin Daily)
-- New COVID-19 cases doubling for 2 weeks, likely to hit 250,000 per day in month (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't to slash civil service manpower by 1 pct every year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon gov't gears up to restore nuclear power ecosystem (Segye Times)
-- Hyundai Motor to build domestic factory for 1st time in 29 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Struggling, shouting N. Korean fishermen resisting repatriation dragged back (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Risks of reinfections rise with spread of highly contagious 'BA.5' (Hankyoreh)
-- COVID-19 cases doubling day by day puts health authorities on alert (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Motor Group checks cybersecurity systems at subcontractors to ensure protection against ransomware attacks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor to build 1st EV-only plant in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung going bigger in Texas with new site plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New COVID-19 cases spike to 2-month high of over 37,000 (Korea Herald)
-- President Yoon pays tribute to Abe (Korea Times)
(END)

