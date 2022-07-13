(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 13)
Discuss without conditions
: Opposition suggests legislation to synchronize terms of public institution heads, president
Ruling and opposition parties have shared the view that legislation is needed to adjust the terms of heads of public institutions so that the president can appoint them soon after being inaugurated.
Woo Sang-ho, chairperson of the emergency measures committee of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, said Sunday that systems should be reforms to synchronize the start of the term of civil servants appointed to certain positions for a limited duration with that of the president, even if a special law has to be enacted.
His remarks seem to focus on high-ranking officials appointed by the president to work for a specified time period, including head of public institutions, rather than covering all limited-term civil servants.
Early last month, the ruling People Power Party proposed a bill to the same effect.
As shown in the blacklist cases involving the previous administration, it has become impossible for a new government to replace heads of public institutions who have time left on their statutory terms unless they resign voluntarily.
In connection with her ministry blacklisting head of some of its affiliated public institutions to force their resignations covertly, President Moon Jae-in's first Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung was convicted and imprisoned. Similar suspicions involving the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy under President Moon are now being investigated.
The ruling party recently provoked criticism from the opposition party by demanding after the Yoon Suk-yeol administration was launched in May that head of public institutions whom Moon appointed resign voluntarily to let Yoon appoint new figures. One of them, Jeon Hyun-heui, chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, recently vowed to serve out her term.
Uncomfortable relations between head of public institutions and the president will likely reduce the effect of government policies, eventually damaging the public.
The root cause of the issue lies in that the president's term in office is five years, while terms of heads of public institutions are mostly three years.
Considering a significant number of public institution heads appointed by the previous administration still refuse to step down voluntarily, adjusting terms through legislation is the right way to go.
If the term length is changed to two years and six months, much of the problem could be resolved.
There is another alternative worth consideration: Civil service positions filled with figures appointed by the president usually out of political consideration for them can be managed separately. If regimes change, they can be required to resign automatically.
Much of controversies over the terms of head of public institutions are ascribable to appointments made at the end of the Moon administration.
It was customary for them to resign on their own when the administration changed, even if they had time left in office.
They wanted to avoid being a stumbling block to a new government with a political philosophy dissimilar to that of the previous government. This is commonsensical and reasonable.
At present, head of 256 out of 370 public institutions reportedly have more than a year remaining on their term in office.
If a special law is legislated, a provision that will terminate terms of existing public institution heads immediately and selectively, if needed, should be considered.
If a system is currently well established to select qualified professional figures through transparent and fair procedures and incumbent members are appointed through such a system, it might serve public interest to guarantee their terms.
Woo annexed a condition to this suggestion by arguing that those accused of indicted during Moon's presidency due to the term issue should be "cleared up." This is a demand that ongoing investigations into the blacklist cases involving the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy should be scrapped if the ruling and opposition parties agree to legislate the term issue.
But blacklist suspicions are one thing, and terms of the heads of public institutions another. Investigations cannot become a thing to bargain over. The ruling and opposition parties should begin discussions with no strings attached.
